President Emmerson Mnangagwa is back home from Davos, Switzerland where he took part at the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF22).

In Davos, President Mnangagwa took to market the country as a good investment destination.

He said Zimbabwe could be developed by its people whether within the country or in the diaspora.

He also met Zimbabweans in the diaspora and implored to invest back home.

“I challenge Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to self-introspect and do something to develop their country while still living abroad,” he said.

He also highlighted achievements and opportunities available in the country.

