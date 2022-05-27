The African Elephant Conference agreed that elephant range states should not be penalized for their efforts to conserve the species but should rather be commended & supported by the international community for their good management practices.

There was also general agreement that communities that co-exist with wildlife must be included in decision-making because they bear brunt of living with wildlife.

It was also agreed that animal welfare organizations should not only oppose conservation philosophies in key range states but also fund wildlife conservation.

Below is the communique:

