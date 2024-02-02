Categories: Zim Latest

President Mnangagwa attends SADC Extraordinary Summit

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and incoming Chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) this morning participated in a Virtual Extraordinary Summit.

The summit looked on the containment on cholera in the region.

Zimbabwe, alongside Zambia and other countries in SADC, has been hit by cholera, itself a water-borne disease which is highly infectious.

Zimbabwe has already taken strong measures at Central Government level to contain the outbreak, with tangible gains being registered in the intervening period.

Zimbabwe’s focus has been broader and multi-sectoral, a position echoed by the chair of the Summit, President of Angola.

2nd February 2024

