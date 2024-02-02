Categories: Zim Latest

AFCON action resumes after break

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) action has resumed today with two quarter-final matches lined up.

The first one is between Nigeria and Angola at 5pm, with the second match set for 8pm pitting Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea.

The quarterfinal phase extends till February 3 with two matches after which there will be a three-day gap before the semifinal phase kicks off.

On February 3, Mali lock horns with the hosts Ivory Coast while another match pits Cape Verde and South Africa.

Here is the quarterfinal fixture list for AFCON 2024:

Friday, February 2

1: Nigeria vs Angola (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 5pm)
2: DR Congo vs Guinea (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 8pm)

Saturday, February 3

3: Mali vs Ivory Coast (Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 5pm)
4: Cape Verde vs South Africa (Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 8pm).

Zwnews

2nd February 2024

