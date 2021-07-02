President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Lusaka, Zambia for the official funeral of Zambian founding father, the late Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

Kaunda died on 17 June 2021 in Lusaka.

Mnangagwa was welcomed by Zimbabwean ambassador to Zambia Charity Charamba and senior Zambian officials.

The day came after President Edgar Lungu declared it a non working day in order to allow Zambians to observe and attend the state funeral.

Physical attendance is strictly by invitation, and all others are urged to follow proceedings on the national broadcaster ZNBC.

-Zwnews