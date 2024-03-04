Categories: Zim Latest

President Mnangagwa appoints ‘Monica’ as War Veterans minister

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Senator Monica Mavhunga as the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs.

The appointment which is with immediate effect has been announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya in a statement just released.

She replaces Chris Mutsvangwa who was fired from the post few weeks ago.

Zwnews

4th March 2024

