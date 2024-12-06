ZBC’s Jerald Sasa and Guy Mawunidzo

President and Chancellor of all State Universities Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has arrived in Hatcliffe for the Zimbabwe Open University 22nd Graduation Ceremony.

The ZOU 22nd Graduation Ceremony, is running under the theme, “Celebrating 25 Years of Unlocking Human Capital Potential Through Open & Distance e-Learning.”

President Mnangagwa is expected to cap 3320 graduands from several disciplines.

There are 2154 female graduands while 1166 account for male graduands.

Among those graduating today are Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation’s Chief Producer Television Bulletins, Chenai Masawi and Senior Picture Editor Jeremiah Mahoso, Mashonaland East Bureau Chief Jerold Sasa and Good Morning Zimbabwe Executive Producer, Guy Mawunidzo.

