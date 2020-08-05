Justice Mayor Wadyajena the provincial Secretary for Administration in the Midlands youth league has alleged that there was a foiled coup attempt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Wadyajena posted the following message on his twitter handle:

His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is still President of Zimbabwe!

Remember these ten words.

He won’t be removed by keyboard activism. A lot of mischief out there & in coming days celebs & the world will learn about a serious & treasonous FAILED attempted power grab.

This statement comes at a time when members of ZANU PF are calling for an extraordinary Congress to recall President Mnangagwa.

His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is still President of Zimbabwe! Remember these ten words. He won’t be removed by keyboard activism. A lot of mischief out there & in coming days celebs & the world will learn about a serious & treasonous FAILED attempted power grab. pic.twitter.com/SOOWWBnVMX — H⭕️N. JⓂ️W,Ⓜ️🅿️🇿🇼 (@JusticeMayorW) August 5, 2020

byo news