Justice Mayor Wadyajena the provincial Secretary for Administration in the Midlands youth league has alleged that there was a foiled coup attempt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Wadyajena posted  the following message on his twitter handle:

His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is still President of Zimbabwe!

Remember these ten words.

He won’t be removed by keyboard activism. A lot of mischief out there & in coming days celebs & the world will learn about a serious & treasonous FAILED attempted power grab.

This statement comes at a time when members of ZANU PF are calling for an extraordinary Congress to recall President Mnangagwa.

byo news