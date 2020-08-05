Zimbabwe Striker Macauley Bonne has reportedly drawn the eye of English Premier League club Burnley.

Bonne was born in Ipswich and progressed through fourth-tier Colchester United’s Academy having moved to the club as junior. He spent six years with hometown club Ipswich Town between the age of eight and 14, moving to Colchester after a brief spell with Norwich City.

He represented Zimbabwe’s under-23 side in 2014 and made his full international debut for the Warriors in 2017.

Bonne impressed in his first season with Championship side Charlton Athletic scoring 11 goals in 33 appearances.

He has spent much of his early career in England’s fourth tier with Leyton Orient but after an impressive season in the Championship for Bonne, it appears Burnley may come knocking.

The Clarets see Bonne as a backup option if they are unable to land number one target, Joshua King. King is believed to be unsettled at relegated Bournemouth, but Burnley face competition for his signature from Everton and Brighton.

Burnley are not alone in tapping up Bonne with Championship sides Derby County and Fulham interested in the 24-year-old striker. Fulham face Brentford in the Championship play-off final this weekend with a place in the Premier League on the line.

Charlton are locked in a dispute around the ownership of the club, and with rumours of a potential administration circulating, the Addicks may be tempted to cash in on Bonne. The club, who were relegated from the Championship las term but have claimed that they will strive to keep a hold of all of contracted players.

Bonne said he was thrilled with his goal haul for Charlton just before the end of the season and intimated he wanted to stay at the Valley.

“I’m buzzing,” Bonne said in an interview on the club’s website. “When I first signed here I didn’t think I’d play as much as I did – just because of the level I was coming from. Once I got thrown in due to injuries I took my chance.

“I think today might be my 30th appearance in the Championship – for me that’s a massive achievement from where I’ve come from.

“I’m humble. I’m working my socks off to get to the very top with Charlton,” the Zimbabwe striker said.

