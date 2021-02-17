PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize have become the first people to be vaccinated in South Africa.

The two got their medicine on live television.

President Ramaphosa and Minister Zweli Mkhize announced earlier on that they will join healthcare workers to receive the first of South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe citizens have urged President Mnangagwa and Health Minister Chiwenga to follow suit and be vaccinated first, live television.