Stamped court papers(see pictures attached) show that Norton MP Temba Mliswa’s ex-girlfriend, Susan Mutami truly has a son with the late SB Moyo, contrary to her denials to the effect. Other documents also show that she was involved with other politicians and government officials(pictures).

Mutami who is in a bitter split with her former lover, the independent legislator, and who she accuses of impregnating her, last year alone, dated at least four different men who include the Foreign Affairs Minister SB Moyo, one after the other:

Polite Kambamura, the Mining Deputy Minister (they were engaged). Walter Chikwana, Secretary for the Judicial Commission (they had a civil partnership in 2020), and ZANU PF MP, Hon Kenneth Musanhi (see pictures).

The Zim eye affidavit attached below show that she was already pregnant way before bedding Mliswa last year.

The affidavit, certified by the Judicial Services Commission, shows by end of March 2020, she was still engaged to another man, who works inside the JSC, Mr Walter Chikwana. The man was reached for a comment Tuesday but wouldn’t speak or respond to the matter.

Meanwhile, the affidavit states that Mutami was carrying a pregnancy to another man at the end of March 2020. In the affidavit, her boyfriend, Mr Chimwanda says:

‘ I am Susan Vivian Mutami’s partner and in case of emergency I can be contacted on the above mentioned address or on my mobile number, +263772***********”

He then goes on to say he is the legal guardian of SB Moyo’s Child (full name redacted on the paper).

” I am also the legal guardian of (name withheld), and our unborn child as of date. Attached hereto is a copy of my identification.”

The affidavit was signed on the 24th March 2020.

