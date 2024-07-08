The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) games are set to resume on Saturday, July 13, with a full schedule of 9 Matchday 18 fixtures across the country.

This is after a two-week mid-season break.

The main act will see title-hunters sides Simba Bhora and Manica Diamonds locking horns at the Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva.

Manica Diamonds currently positioned in second place on the log table with 32 points, while Simba Bhora occupy fourth position with 30 points.

This Sunday, log leaders FC Platinum, who have collected 35 points so far, travel to Mhondoro to take on Chegutu Pirates, who are currently embroiled in the relegation battle.

Another highly anticipated encounter, is the “Battle of Zimbabwe” pitting struggling giants Dynamos and Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium.

Dynamos, have 24 points, and are in sixth position, while Highlanders occupy fifth spot, with only two points separating the two teams.

Elsewhere on Sunday, ninth-placed Chicken Inn (23 points) will host CAPS United (22 points) at Luveve Stadium in a battle between two teams looking to climb the table.

Below is the full fixture list:

Saturday, 13 July 2024

Bikita Minerals vs Herentals College (Sakubva Stadium)

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Arenel Movers (Baobab Stadium)

Simba Bhora vs Manica Diamonds (Wadzanayi Stadium)

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Green Fuel (Luveve Stadium)

Yadah Stars vs Hwange (Heart Stadium)

Sunday, 14 July 2024

Chicken Inn vs CAPS United (Luveve Stadium)

Chegutu Pirates vs FC Platinum (Baobab Stadium)

TelOne vs ZPC Kariba (Bata Stadium)

Dynamos vs Highlanders (Rufaro Stadium)

All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.