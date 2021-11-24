Two children from a Pre-school in Chiredzi allegedly suffocated to death after the owner allegedly forgot them in a Honda Fit trunk where she had told them to sit this Tuesday morning.

Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident to ZBC News.

Dhewa said Mrs Javangwe later discovered that she had forgotten four children she had put in the car trunk around 10am when she was about to clean the car.

It is alleged that she then removed the four minors, two boys and two girls, from the trunk and the boys were resuscitated and regained consciousness.

Dhewa said unfortunately, the two girls Lynet Musungatu aged 4 and Celine Shiri (3) were pronounced dead upon arrival at Chiredzi d District Hospital.