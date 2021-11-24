A lawyer from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Obey Shava has accused the state of tempering with video evidence to suit its taste during prosecution.

This was during the prosecution of Makomborero Haruzivishe, Cecilia Chimbiri,

Denford Ngadziore & Stan Manyenga who are facing charges of inciting public violence.

Shava argued that it was not an original video claiming it had been doctored to suit the State’s narrative.

The video allegedly shows the pro-democracy campaigners protesting in Harare.

Meanwhile, magistrate Mangosi will hand down his ruling on Shava’s objection on 2 December when their trial resumes.

Zwnews