2) Under the current licensing framework, the provision of internet by means of satellite systems can be done by Public Network Operators or by foreign-based satellite service providers/operators. A foreign-based Satelite Service Provider/Operator can offer services in Zimbabwe using any of the following options: –

i) Through duly licensed Public Network Operators. Under this arrangement the Satellite Operator and the local network. Operators enter a Virtual Network Operator (VNO) agreement, that must be approved by the Authority, to ensure that the Public Network Operator meets legal and regulatory requirements stipulated in the licence.

ii) A Satellite Service Provider/Operator can apply for their own licence that would authorise them to provide services.

iii) End users can apply for private network licences which would authorise the utilisation of externally operated Satellite systems.

3) The Act prohibits the provision of telecommunication services or operation of telecommunication systems, including the possession or control of radio transmission equipment without a licence, certificate or authorisation expressly given by POTRAZ.

4) It has come to the attention of the Authority that there are entities masquerading as licensed satellite service Providers or local agents accredited to distribute customer premises equipment for the provision of satellite-based internet services to unsuspecting members of the public.

5) The public is reminded that only service providers who are licensed or authorised by POTRAZ are permitted at law to provide telecommunication services or distribute/install customer premises equipment for purposes of providing telecommunications services including satellite-based broadband internet services to customers or end-users.

6) The public is further reminded that local licensed Operators are only allowed to distribute satellite-based internet services if their VNO agreements have been approved by the Authority.

7) Being found in possession of or operating a telecommunication equipment/ system without a valid licence, certificate or authorisation from POTRAZ is a statutory offence punishable at law.

Be guided accordingly