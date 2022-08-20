The government has has published in its gazette the new fees payable by candidates wishing to run for public office in 2023.

According to the new fees, a Presidential candidate should pay US$20 000, candidate for parliamentary seat US$1000, whilst senate and local authority candidate should pay US$100.

Meanwhile, National Constitutional Assembly leader Lovemore Madhuku bemoaned the new fees saying they are unaffordable.

He says it is too much for a political party to pay US$500 000 so as to field all candidates.

Zwnews