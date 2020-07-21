The opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZimFirst) has lambasted the country’s apparently partisan and impotent police service ZRP, and corruption watchdog Zacc, for failing the nation amid skyrocketed levels of corruption bedevilling the landlocked Sadc state.

The Dr Maxwell Zeb Shumba-led opposition party also questioned the existence of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Public Protector in the country, as Zimbabwe has perennially struggled to contain prevalent graft virtually every sector, and blamed on top government officials and a well-connected few.

“Corruption levels in the Zimbabwean gvt are unprecedented! Worsened by weak institutions who should be dealing decisively with this treacherous and cancerous culture. (ZACC and ZRP) you are failing the nation.Where is the NPA & the Public Protector? Do we have one?” said ZimFirst in a tweet Tuesday morning.

The tweet was also supported by quotes from the immortalised French economist, writer and prominent member of the French Liberal School, Claude-Frédéric Bastiat in which he echoed:

“When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men living together in society, they create for themselves, in the course of time, a legal system that authorises it and a moral code that glorifies it”.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Harare administration is faced with the gargantuan task of dealing with looming street protests after dissenting Zimbabweans mobilised themselves through social media to engage in protests slated for 31 July 2020.

Yesterday, a police blitzkrieg targeting leaders of the so-called July 31 Movement resulted in the arrests of Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and award winning investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

The duo was subsequently charged with inciting public violence.

Traditionally, the long-ruling Zanu PF has exclusively depended on state security forces to suppress the ever-prevalent dissent amid perrenial economic problems which have consequently rendered the local currency catastrophically helpless.

Zwnews