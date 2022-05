Police claim that main opposition Citizens Coaliton for Change activist Moreblessing Ali, who disappeared on 24 May in Chitungwiza, was abducted by her ex-boyfriend and not for political reasons.

However, opposition activists say she was seized by ZANU PF militants, and fear for her life.

Apparently, it is reported the said ex- boyfriend is related to a senior ruling party official, Simba Chisango.

Though police say no evidence links Chisango to the act.

