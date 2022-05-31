Government has warned community radio stations against dabbling in politics saying they should stick to their main role of highlighting and promoting development issues.

Speaking during at a UN workshop on development reporting in Mutare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary, Nick Mangwana said community radio stations involved in broadcasting political issues risk losing their licences.

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe recently licensed a number of community radio stations.

However, concerns were raised that none of them are private run.

Zimbabwe’s airwaves have been chocked by the government so as to control information flow.

Zwnews