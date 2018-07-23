Police release 5 men arrested in Harare; Return $4 million cash, 98kg gold

HARARE: The five men who were found in possession of 98kgs of gold and US $4 million dollars cash after a police raid at a house in Borrowdale, are reported to have been released from police custody. The police are also reported to have returned all the gold and cash to the five individuals.

This follows reports that the five are actually government agents who buy gold for Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR) and had been setup up by rival buyers of gold.

A source who spoke to The Financial Gazette said,

“You would be aware that the group, linked to Suzan General Trading (Suzan) and by extension Kamlesh Pattni, has been released because they were government agents and partners. And in fact, their cash and gold was (sic) also returned…had fallen foul of a dirty campaign and set-up by rival bullion buyers.”

At the time of their arrest, it was reported that the gold and cash was about to be shipped to some foreign destination.

The incident happened at a time the country is experiencing serious cash shortages.