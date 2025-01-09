The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred at a company in Kelvin West, Bulawayo during the night on 06/01/25.

Police officers tracked the trolley marks and recovered the safe and US$ 10 569.00 along a stream bank near a beer outlet in Tshabalala.

The suspects are on the run and investigations are in progress.

According to police unknown suspects broke a window pane before gaining entry into the company’s cash office where they stole USD 10 569.00 cash which was in a Chubb safe.

The suspects loaded the Chubb safe in a Jack trolley and went away on 07/01/25.

