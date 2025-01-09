Mozambique’s main opposition leader Vanencio Mondlane (in black suit) has landed in Maputo, amid huge crowds to receive him.

Mondlane’s arrival was marked by thousands of his supporters singing and dancing as they welcome him.

However, the police have reportedly reacted to his arrival with heavy handedness.

Prof. Adriano Nuvunga: Police Use Tear Gas and Live Bullets to Stop Venâncio Mondlane Supporters from Reaching Airport 🚨The police are using tear gas and live bullets to prevent supporters of Venâncio Mondlane from reaching the airport to welcome him.

“This reflects a troubling pattern of police behavior since the onset of the political crisis and violent protests, which have already claimed the lives of over 500 people.

“This situation raises urgent concerns about the respect for the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression in Mozambique. Democracy demands dialogue and the protection of fundamental rights for all citizens. HumanRights”

Mondlane’s key points as he waits to address the media:

The objectives:

1. Here for a dialogue

2. Because people are being killed on my name

3. To face justice and defend myself

4. To be here in the good and bad moments,” VM.

5 “I am not in this struggle to be a boss or have any material advantages,” VM.

6: “I want to be here in the good and bad moments and I am going to the last consequences,” VM.

Zwnews