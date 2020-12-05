The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the cold-blooded murder of three elderly family members.

Meanwhile, the motivation behind the murders is yet to be established, but, according to the police, the suspect is in custody.

“The ZRP is investigating the gruesome murder of 3 elder family members aged 80, 86 and 74 years by a suspect aged 18 years at Chitsanza Village, Headman Muchini, Chief Chamutsa, Buhera on 03/12/20.

“The suspect is in Police custody,” said the police.

Meanwhile, there has been a rise in murder cases in the country recently, with the police saying some citizens no longer value the sanctity of human life.

Most of the victims have been killed during beer drinks, misunderstandings, infidelity, for ritual purposes, while others were killed by suspected thieves.

Other people have been injured during the attacks.

Police have arrested some of the suspects while others are still on the run and are being sought.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, recently expressed concern over the increase in such cases, saying some of the murders could be avoided.

He urged the public against taking the law into their own hands by meting out instant justice on people suspected to have committed crimes.

-Zwnews

