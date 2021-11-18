The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman (33) and her two minor children (aged one week and three years) at Mayedzengwa Village, Marange on 17 November 2021.

The woman who was in a polygamous relationship had a misunderstanding with her husband over infidelity on 15 November 2021.

The three bodies were found floating in a local dam.The police say investigations are in progress.

Meanwhile, police confirms the arrest of Oswell Zhou (41), Anengoni Zhou (29), Muchineripi Masarira (43) and Wilson Kuchivirika (32) in connection with the murder of Muneinashe Mangena (19) in Mberengwa on 16/11/21.

The victim teamed up with Jemson Macheza (21) and Josalam Zhou Museva (20) to undertake some illegal mining activities at an unregistered gold mine belonging to the suspects.

The quartet attacked the victim and struck him with an axe on the head before he fell into a shaft and died.

Josalam Zhou Museva managed to escape while the Jemson Mucheza was assaulted with logs all over the body.

Police say investigations are underway.

Zwnews