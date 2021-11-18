PDC Muguti speaking at the interactive forum with residents on wetlands said local authorities in Harare Metropolitan Province should fully domesticate the Ramsar Convention and protect existing Ramsar sites and encourage the development of nature reserves on wetlands.

Harare Provincial Development Coordinator Tafadzwa Muguti says residents should protect wetlands so as to preserve water sources.

He said Harare should have its own Environmental Action Plan that allows it to issue an environment impact assessment certificate.

He urged the Ministry of Local Government to suspend the authorisation of any further developments on wetlands through changes of use of land, subdivision and development permits, sales and leases.