On the 17th August 2021, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) arrested Malvin Kandemiri (32) and Joseph Mazowe (40) for smuggling 224 bags of charcoal into the country and bribery.

The contraband was intercepted at Gozi area Nyamapanda loaded in a truck and the suspects proffered a US$200 bribe to Police Officers.

The ZRP has since intensified Operation ‘Nhasi Tasangana’ under which the suspects were nabbed.

In an unrelated matter, the ZRP reiterates that members of the public must avoid boarding mushikashika vehicles.

On 13/08/21, a Harare woman (23) was gang-raped by two men after she boarded an unmarked Toyota Wish vehicle with three occupants including one woman along Westhood Drive.

