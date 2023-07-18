A police officer who was reportedly insulted by deputy minister Barbara Rwodzi recently has allegedly been transferred to Shurugwi.

The police officer The police officer only identified as Assistant Inspector Matsa was insulted for arresting a ZANU PF member.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe has since expressed concern over the minister’s conduct.

“This dishonourable conduct from a Member of Parliament calls for an urgent intervention from relevant State Institutions to protect our police service.

“The motor mouth Rwodzi must be charged for criminal conduct and sued for Civil liabilities,” says the teachers’ body.

