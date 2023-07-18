The Supreme Court has ordered that opposing papers be filed by end of day today, Lovedale Mangwana’s answering affidavit and heads of arguments be filed by mid-day tomorrow.

The court said Kasukuwere’s heads of arguments should be filed by 10am on 20 July with the hearing expected to begin at 1430hrs on the same day.

Kasukuwere had appealed to the Supreme Court after the High Court ruled against him saying he was not eligible to contest in the forthcoming presidential elections.

More details later…