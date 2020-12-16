The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have taken a position to re-arrest serial armed robber Musa Taju Abdul alias Musa Mohammed.

This is coming just hours after he was granted ZW$5 000 bail by High Court Justice Benjamin Chikowero.

Musa, a deadly robber, was on the run for 20 years; he was arrested in Beitbridge after a shootout with police, but the court recently freed him on bail.

Meanwhile, the granting of bail to Musa was roundly condemned with critics saying it was unwarranted due to the gravity of his alleged crimes.

According to some analysts, a person of Musa’s caliber should not be granted bail, as he pose a threat to the society.

They believe this would have been ground enough to deny him bail, or when he is a flight risk due to the intensity of the crime he is being accused of.

Musa is believed to be a ring leader of notorious armed robbers who has been terrorising Zimbabweans for years.

Apparently, The Newshawks reports that the police has moved in to re-arrest him;

