ZRP has launched a manhunt for Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kumunda in connection with the incident at Pabloz nightclub and “chaos” at various music events
The ZRP reiterates that investigations are at an advanced stage with a view of arresting the suspect who is seen on a video that has gone viral on social media openly brandishing a knife at Pabloz Night Club, Sam Levy village, Borrowdale, Harare while threatening to stab other patrons after a dispute. The suspect had to be restrained by other people.
The incident occurred on 22/12/22 and was reported at ZRP Borrowdale. One person sustained a stab wound on the right hand.
The police will give an update soon. The suspect’s particulars will also be revealed.
Another incident, same bouncer attacking a patron at a bar
Police have launched a manhunt for the rouge bouncers that caused chaos at Pabloz nightclub at the weekend.
PICTURE: Bouncer thug brandishing a knife at Pabloz Night Club, Sam Levy village, Borrowdale, Harare