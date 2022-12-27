The ZRP reiterates that investigations are at an advanced stage with a view of arresting the suspect who is seen on a video that has gone viral on social media openly brandishing a knife at Pabloz Night Club, Sam Levy village, Borrowdale, Harare while threatening to stab other patrons after a dispute. The suspect had to be restrained by other people.

The incident occurred on 22/12/22 and was reported at ZRP Borrowdale. One person sustained a stab wound on the right hand.

The police will give an update soon. The suspect’s particulars will also be revealed.

https://twitter.com/HMetro_/status/1607452761800560640