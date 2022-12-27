Zimbabwe Warriors star Jordan Zemura starts for Bournemouth this evening after being named in the starting XI for the Premier League match against Chelsea.

Zemura will face a Chelsea that haven’t scored a goal since their win over Dinamo Zagreb on 2 November. They lost three games in a row without scoring before the World Cup break.

They haven’t won a domestic game since beating Aston Villa on 16 October.

Chelsea are desperate for a win after going six domestic games without a victory, and losing the past four of them, so the pressure is really on Blues boss Graham Potter here.

Bournemouth are placed 14th on the Premier League table.