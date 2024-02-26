Police launch man-hunt after man with 2 pistols threatening to kill Mnangagwa goes viral

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for information which may assist to identify and locate a man who is seen on social media brandishing two pistols while threatening to kill the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and some Government officials.
The man is wearing a black suit and a purple shirt.
Police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
More details on the matter later…
Zwnews
