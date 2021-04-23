The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed a shooting incident which occurred at Room Number 11 Bensam Flat, Main Street, Gweru on 23rd April 2021 at 0120 hours in which a suspect Peter Dube (35) shot dead two people.

ZRP is also investigating the murder of a bar lady (27) at Kuyambwa Bottle Store, Banket, an incident which happened between 22nd and 23rd April 2021.

According to police, the victim was found with stab wounds on the throat, head and chest.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter, the police is warning members of public against violating Covid 19 regulations.

The police says it has been noted that some people are operating bars and night clubs in violation of the regulations.

