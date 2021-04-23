GWERU love triangle deaths, Kwekwe Hustler, Gweru Socialite shot dead, …latest news

Gweru businessman and car dealer Peter Dube now faces three murder charges after Nyaradzo Nharingo died at Gweru Provincial Hospital. She was 34. Nyaradzo is the elder sister to Dube’s second wife Nyasha Nharingo. Nyasha is also in critical condition at the same hospital after she was shot by Dube during a murderous rampage.

The prominent Gweru car dealer allegedly opened fire on four people last night following a heated altercation with his second wife Nyasha Nharingo over infidelity allegations.

The incident which took place at Bensen Flats along fifth street in Gweru CBD has claimed the life of popular Kwekwe Hustler and Amaveni born Shelton “Shelaz” Chinhango age not given, his alleged lover Gweru socialite Gamuchirai Mudungwe aged 30 and the life of one of the two sisters Nyasha ( 31)and Nyaradzo Nharingo (34). The other is seriously injured and fighting for her life.

Dead bodies still uncollected

According to Masvingo Mirror, the critical shortage of forensic experts in the ZRP has seen two bodies of people shot and killed in a love triangle in Gweru last night remaining uncollected for the last 17 hours.

There are around 50 forensic experts in ZRP and these are only found in Harare.

The situation at Bensam Flats in Gweru is grim. The body of Gamuchirai Madungwe who was shot and killed by her friend’s boyfriend Peter Dube still lies on the stairs at the flats following her murder at around 8pm last night.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said he was in a meeting and will comment after getting an official report.

The body of a man only identified as Shelton who was also shot and killed on suspicion that he was seeing Dube’s girlfriend Nyasha Nharingo still lies in the kombi which is parked outside the flat.

The suspect Dube is on the run while his girlfriend Nyasha and her sister Nyaradzo are in critical condition at Gweru Provincial Hospital after they were also shot and injured.

Relatives expressed disgust at the situation and said that it is like the deceased’s bodies are on show as members of the public are coming and viewing the bodies.

Residents at the flat are distressed by the situation with Madungwe’s body remaining in the corridor at the flats for the last 17 hours.

POLICE REPORT

MEMORANDUM

SUBJECT: MURDER {TWO COUNTS} AND ATTEMPTED MURDER {TWO COUNTS} AS DEFINED IN SECTION 47 AND 89 OF THE CRIMINAL LAW CODIFICATION AND REFORM ACT, CHAPTER 9:23

This memorandum serves to put on record circumstances surrounding a Murder case which occurred at room number 11 Bensam Flats, Main Street, Gweru.

Informant: Justina Nomatter Chawama Age: 30 years NR: 59- 200500-D-15 Res: Number 52 Steadman Athlone, Gweru

Accused: Peter Dube Age: 35 Years NR: 29-242192-Q-13 Res: 52 Steedman, Athlone, Gweru Bus: Mixed Blend Car Sale, 5th Street Gweru Cell: 0773427724

Deceased: 1. Shelton NFPK

2. Gamuchirai Mudungwe Age: 30 years NR: Not Supplied Res: Number 40 fines road Ridgemont heights, Gweru

Complainant 1. Nyasha Nharingo Age: 31 years NR: Not known Res: Room 11 Bensam Flats Bus: Unemployed

Complainant 2. Nyaradzo Nharingo Age: 34 Years NR: Not Supplied Res: 799 Senga Area 2, Gweru Bus: Not Employed

BACKGROUND The accused and complainant number 1 are husband and wife whilst complainant number 2 and 1 are sisters. Deceased number 1 and number 2 are boyfriend and girlfriend. The accused and both deceased persons are not related. Deceased number two was a friend to complaint number 1.

CIRCUMSTANCES On the 22 April 2021 at around 1100 hours deceased number 1, 2, complainant number 1 and 2 went to Masvingo collect the passport of complainant number 2.

The accused got wind that the four had gone to Masvingo without his knowledge and this did not go down well with him since he was suspecting infidelity.

At around 2000 hours, the accused armed with an unknown type of firearm went to number 11 Bensam Flats Main street, Gweru where complainant number one resides.

The accused, accused complainant number one of having an affair with deceased number one and an altercation ensued which prompted the accused to go downstairs and shot deceased number one whom was seated at the driver’s seat of a Toyota Hiace Registration number AFI 0969 silver in colour once on the head, and he died instantly.

Accused went upstairs and met the second deceased on the entrance to the flat and shot her once on the chest and she died instantly.

The accused proceeded to the house where he shot complainant number 1 on the neck and complainant number two on the head and both sustained serious injuries.

The accused disappeared in the darkness after the shooting.

The accused’s young brother Advance Dube and Justina Nomatter Chawana who is the accused’s first wife witnessed the incident went to the police and made a report. INVESTIGATIONS MADE Scene was attended by CID and DUB sections. Scene was initially attended during night and a guard was placed. The casualties were evacuated to Gweru Provincial Hospital were conditions are serious The bodies of the deceased are at the scene awaiting the arrival of experts.

OUTSTANDING To have experts attend the scene and take preservative samples Obtain particulars of deceased number 1 To recover and preserve spent cartridges. To arrest the accused person and recover the weapon used. To record statements from witnesses who witnessed the incident. To obtain postmortem reports and ascertain the causes of deaths Verify vehicle particulars

You will be upraised of any new developments in due course. Matter is being investigated under ZRP Gweru Central RRB Number 4655417.