A Bulawayo woman was injured by a stray bullet in the Central Business District (CBD) on Tuesday around 4 PM, reports CITE.

The bullet was allegedly fired by members of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) who were pursuing wanted individuals.

The woman sustained a thigh injury and was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for medical attention.

Further details will be provided as they become available. Apparently, cases of innocent civilians being caught in cross fire during police shootout with criminals.

Sometime, in 2022 the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) admitted to shooting of two innocent people in a shootout out with armed robbers in Chitungwiza.

Two people were shot by a stray bullet and are currently admitted at Chitungwiza General and Parirenyatwa Hospital respectively.

Speaking at the time, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the bullets were fired by police who engaged in a shootout with an armed robber Denis Madondo.

The shootout happened at Taita Shops in Chitungwiza yesterday 27th June 2022. In a statement seen by this publication, Nyathi said the police officers missed the targer and the bullet hit the duo.

Zwnews