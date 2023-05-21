Mkwasine Police have arrested 65-year-old Johanne Marange apostolic sect member in Chiredzi, who created waves on social media after allegedly marrying his first wife’s 10-year-old niece in violation of child rights.

The niece was allegedly brought from Bocha by his first wife, who wanted her husband to take a seventh wife.

However, chances are that Never Muzorora, who already has six wives and was arrested on Sunday, may go scot-free if medical reports fail to prove that there was penetration on the girl.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the arrest of Muzorora of Village 7, Matedzi in Chiredzi and his subsequent release to avoid detaining him for more than 48 hours.

He said the girl was found in Bocha on Tuesday, allegedly after being sent away from the accused’s home to avoid Police. She has since been taken for medical examinations and is in a safe house.

Dhewa said Muzorora’s arrest was a preliminary investigation by the Police, the Department of Social Welfare and Child Line Services.

“We arrested Muzorora on Sunday but had to release him in compliance with the 48-hour detention period before one goes to court. He is staying at his homestead and has been advised against leaving his village until investigations are completed.

“The girl is understood to have left the accused’s home when the task force went to the latter’s homestead to investigate. She was found in Bocha in Mutare on Tuesday. She was taken to hospital for a medical examination and is at a safe house. If the results show penetration, Muzorora will be our prime suspect,” said Dhewa.

Efforts to get a comment from Provincial Welfare Officer Stanislaus Sanyangowe were futile.

Sources close to the matter told The Mirror that the minor is Muzorora’s first wife’s niece, and she brought her from Bocha to be her husband’s seventh wife.

Pictures of Muzorora holding the girl’s hand awkwardly went viral, prompting the task force to investigate the matter.

The task force was told that the girl had merely visited Muzorora’s homestead, and he had not taken her as his seventh wife. Muzorora also said she had visited other relatives and was not aware of her current whereabouts.

Muzorora was detained at Mkwasine Police Station where he was later released and ordered not to leave his homestead until investigations are completed.

“Muzorora’s first wife brought the minor for her husband to take as a seventh wife. The community was disgusted by this and pictures began circulating online. We investigated the matter and had him detained on Sunday. We are in constant communication with him to ensure that he does not run away as we await the medical report,” said the source.

