File pictures: TWO armed police officers were on Friday arrested after they were found with a carcass of an ox stolen from a widow at Mutarimanja Village in Murehwa.

Constable Admire Machipisa and Constable Kudzanai Hwingwiri of Support Unit Camp in Chikurubi were reported to have posted an advertising flyer in which they were selling cheap meat.

The stolen ox was positively identified by its owner, Elizabeth Gwangwadza, 42.

Their luck ran out when they failed to fool police officers who were mounting a road block along Madicheche Road, under Chief Nyajina in Uzumba.This was part of Operation ‘No to Bangamuto’.

Admire and Kudzanai stashed the carcass in their Nissan Sylph (ACY 0325) and were armed with an AK47 Rifle.

Police could not be reached for comment by the time of going to press.

However, H-Metro is reliably informed that the two suspects were detained at Mutawatawa Police Station, under RRB 4933603.

One of the villagers said when the motor vehicle stopped, one officer demanded to search the vehicle, after introducing himself to the driver.

“When the second accused person went out of the vehicle, he pretended to be heading to the boot and insisted that his boot had problems when opening it.

“The driver then switched off his engine and immediately took to his heels and two officers ran after him in vain but they managed to arrest the other accused person.

“A search was then conducted in the boot of the vehicle, where the police officers discovered the carcass of an ox.

“A thorough search was also made in the vehicle where they recovered a police identity card and a fully-charged magazine of anAK 47 riffle,” said the villager.

The beast was not skinned but had been cut into halves.