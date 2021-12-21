: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line

Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga has called on citizens to be security conscious as they celebrate Unity and Christmas days.

Matanga says police patrols will be increased during the period and stop and searches will also be conducted.

He further implored citizens to celebrate while observing Covid 19 protocols.

Zwnews