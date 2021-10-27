The Commissioner General of police Godwin Matanga has been petitioned over the arrest of 40 war veterans yesterday.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights says they have written a letter to the ZRP Commissioner-General demanding the release of 40 former liberation struggle war veterans because their arrest was arbitrary & unlawful as they hadn’t been advised of the charge since around 10 am when they were arrested.

The war veterans were arrested yesterday after they protested for better pensions.

Meanwhile, the police separately detained the 40 former liberation war veterans & kept others at Harare Central Police Station, Rhodesville Police Station & Highlands Police Station.

The war veterans, are being represented by

ZLHRL.

Zwnews