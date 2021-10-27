Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Mary, has written a touching public statement telling of her fears of being killed.

She says she is being followed and all her movements are being watched, and that she longer feel safe.

The estranged VP’s wife says all those close to her or those known to have helped her are not safe either.

Mary says President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has failed to save her after he reportedly pointed it out to her that Chiwenga does not take orders from him.

Zwnews