DJ Fantan and his promoter popularly known as Dhama were on Sunday arrested for participating in a prohibited gathering on New Year’s Eve in Mbare.

Fantan, real name Arnold Kamudyariwa, 33, and Tinashe ‘Dhama’ Chanachimwe, 27, were yesterday detained at Matapi police station and are expected to appear in court today.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest urging people to take reports of Covid-19 death and positive cases seriously.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm arrest of Arnold Kamudyariwa and Tinashe Chanachimwe for contravening Section 5 (iii) of Statutory Instrument 77/2020 of participating in a prohibited gathering,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

