As Christmas and New Year holidays have come and gone, Zimbabweans are now flocking back to South Africa.

Zimbabwean border authorities at Beitbridge have reportedly told thousands of Zimbabweans returning to South Africa holidays that only those with permits or SA citizens will be allowed through.

Anger is reportedly rising, vehicle queue now stretches several kms.

Meanwhile, according to the NewsHawks, long queues are being seen in Beitbridge amid congestion as human and vehicle traffic volumes rise.

And SA Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said a number of fake Covid-19 certificates have been seized.

Apparently, SA today deployed military helicopters to hover above the Limpopo River and police speed boats to patrol the river waters to stop Zimbabwean illegal immigrants amid a fierce crackdown at the border.