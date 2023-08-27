CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi has issued an alert that all polling agents are being hunted down to be forced to sign ‘fake’ V11s.

“A STRATEGY HAS BEEN DEVISED TO ROUND UP ALL AGENTS WHO SIGNED V11s for every document to be changed in the next 24 hours to align with the announcement.

“Every agent must move away from home quickly & leave their phones as they’re being tracked,” he says.

Apparently, there are reports that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC is inviting back all polling agents to come back and sign altered V11s.