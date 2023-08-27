President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has thanked fellow Zimbabweans for voting him back in office.

His sentiments comes after he was declared winner of the just ended presidential election by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

From the presidential results, Mnangagwa got 52.6 percent with his main contender Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa getting 44 percent.

In his message to thank Zimbabweans Mnangagwa said he is humbled by the confidence Zimbabweans have shown in him.

Adding that he would continue leading the nation forward leaving no one and no place behind.

The President said Zimbabwe shall forever be a united and peace loving nation.