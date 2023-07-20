PlayaBet is a totally legit betting online platform that provides corresponding services to Kenyan punters. The platform is licensed by the BCLB regulator, so every operation players perform on the website is absolutely legal. Punters can access it via their computers, mobile devices, and any browser.

What else can you find on the bookmaker’s site? It offers a massive number of sporting competitions and tournaments, from local to major international events. Punters wager from a convenient platform that supplies every registered user with essential betting tools, clear policies, and helpful customer care. To provide you with detailed information on each of the options and explain how you can join or how to deposit on Playabets,keep reading the review we prepared.

PlayaBet Features That Are Worth Mentioning

Before we proceed to the actual account creation, it is better to evaluate the opportunities a player can get after registering on the platform. We did comprehensive research to uncover all the beneficial aspects of the bookie. Here is what we can tell you about PlayaBet’s remarkable features:

Quick sign-up process

Cash-out option

Various bonus deals

SMS betting

Convenient payment options suitable for Kenyans

Many sports

Live Betting

Available on mobile devices.

Safety is also ensured on the platform via encryption. Register on the PlayaBet website to try all the perks offered by the bookie. To do that, you should start from the beginning.

How to Start: Fast & Easy Registration

Before you can access betting entertainment, you need to register on the website. Each reliable and quality provider of betting entertainment does not allow unauthorized players to wager. It can cost a bookmaker its license because there are some criteria that potential punters must comply with.

Only if you are 18 years old or more can you be permitted to the PlayaBet website and allowed to create an account. Moreover, after you start the registration process, you have to indicate only true information about yourself.

When you establish that you suit these requirements, go and start your registration. The procedure takes several minutes and requests some personal details and contact information from you:

Visit the official PlayaBet site and look for the “Register” button. Click on it and insert your mobile phone. Create a four-digit code and indicate it in the corresponding boxes. Compose a keyword. Confirm that you are of legal age. Click the final button to open an account.

When you are finished, use your 4-digit code and phone number to log into your profile. As simple as that, you can move one step closer to actual betting.

Next Move: Account Funding

Now, to make a bet, you should replenish your account. So how to deposit on Playabet? The bookie offers a method familiar to many Kenyan punters. It is the option they use in everyday life. Moreover, players can use several methods to fund their accounts:

Safaricom (in the app).

SMS

Website

We will provide you with a sufficient explanation of how you can refund your balance via the website:

Log into your account. Click on the “Deposit” button. Select the amount. Insert the M-Pesa pin and confirm your action.

It is fully intuitive and fast. All new bettors will have no problem replenishing the account when they need it. Remember that M-Pesa can charge fees per transaction. But all the money will be instantly in your account, so you can start playing soon.

Crucial Facts About Betting on PlayaBet

When you manage to complete all the previous stages, we can cheer you up because it is the most exciting part of the betting process. Start choosing the event you want to place your stake in. The bookmaker provides tons of popular and more private events. Here is how you can begin:

Take a look at the left side of the page and pick your sports and tournament, among other offered options. Click on the event, and in the middle of your screen, you will see the available odds and markets. Click on the odds to add the selection to your bet slip. Confirm the bet and wait for an outcome.

This general description, however, does not reveal any specifics about the types of available bets and the set of markets. And our team also checked all the provided options. However, players can bet via USSD and SMS. It is handier when you are away from your device, but you carry a phone with you. Send a particular message or a command to place your stake.

Sports to Wager

The bookmaker has a special category called “From A-Z.” Take a guess how many it can contain. Basically, all the necessary and popular entertainment in Kenya is included. PlayaBet offers players to place stakes in the following sports:

Basketball

Tennis

Football

Boxing

Cricket

Baseball

Rugby

Darts

Motorsports

Australian rules

Golf and others.

Such a huge choice allows players to find events suitable to their interests. Bet at any time because the platform is always open and ready to enhance your betting experience. You can wager starting from 10 Ksh.

Sporting Markets

The next stop is the markets. The term stands for the possible outcomes you can bet on. The bookie provides its punters with several choices. We will explain the most popular ones appreciated by the players:

1×2. Newbies will love this classic market. Bet on one of the possible outcomes, where 1 stands for the home team to win, 2 stands for the away team to score, and X is a draw. Double chance. Here you can select twice more outcomes according to the same options we described in the 1×2 market. Over/Under. Predict the score over or under certain odds and get your win in case your selection was victorious. BTTS. The abbreviation means both teams will score. You can bet on “Yes” or “No” options, where the first one confirms the fact that both teams will score some goals. If you prefer the second variant, you bet on only one of them to score. Handicap. It is a special market that allows punters to bet on one of the teams with an allowance of a couple of goals from the start. It depends on whether you bet on the stronger or on the weaker team. The allowance can be positive and negative.

Sure, the bookmaker suggests other attractive markets, but for starters, this basic knowledge is enough to make your first bets and see how it goes. You can find the description of all available markets in the FAQ section on the official website page of the bookmaker.

Bets Variety

The type of bets you can place also have their varieties. PlayaBet allows punters to make accumulators and single stakes. What is the difference here? Let’s start with the second option because it is simpler and is the basis of any betting.

A single bet is the type of stake where you need to make one sole prediction on the preferred outcome. It is the most general variant that many newbies and inexperienced bettors prefer. However, despite the simplicity of such a bet, it cannot bring you high odds, and you will be bored with it quite soon.

An accumulator or a multi-bet is a more attractive one. It combines many predictions into one stake. In this case, each prediction is called a leg; the more legs you add, the more complicated the bet gets. It is one of the ways to win a jackpot and generally grow the odds. But the trick hides in details. If any of your selections loses, the whole stake fails.

How to Grab the Winnings?

If you made your stakes and managed to win, you would probably wish to withdraw your rewards. How can you do it? The PlayaBet platform offers to use SMS or make your withdrawal right on the website. Here is a proper instruction:

Open your profile while you are logged in and select the “Withdraw” option. Insert the amount. Your M-Pesa wallet will be credited with the money once your transaction is approved. You will receive a message about the success of the operation.

PlayaBet does not take any fees for withdrawals. The transfer processing time can be up to 24 hours, and the minimum you can receive is 100 Ksh. If you would like another option, use an SMS:

Send a message to the 29663 number with the text “W,” then space, and then insert your amount. Wait for the transfer to be completed, and enjoy your money.

Both methods are reliable and safe. Many other Kenyan betting providers offer the same conditions for payouts, so punters willingly use them.

Suggested Bonuses

PlayaBet gladly provides different bonus deals for new and regular players. We prepared a table with full descriptions of the active promotions:

Ya Kibazuu . It is a welcome package. Newbies can claim the amount of their first bet back 100% if it loses. Get up to 1,000,000 Ksh. Loyalty promo. After every 10 bets, get a full refund of your eleventh stake in case it loses. Bet protector promo. Receive up to 50x money back. Place a multi-bet and get a refund if 1 leg loses.

Support: The Help is on the Way

PlayaBet offers users to apply to support wherever they need it. It is always accessible via live chat on the platform. Activate it by clicking on the icon, and ask your question. It also allows punters to attach documents. When you need advice considering the work of a website or the betting and other concerning procedures, do not hesitate to send your request. The operators will handle your query in a couple of minutes.

If your request is not urgent, send an email describing your problem to [email protected] or call the bookie directly at +254703065555. Be ready to provide some identification data so the operator can help you find the best solution.

PlayaBet Benefits & Drawbacks

It is time to draw a line and identify all the efficient and weak aspects of the bookmaker. That is why we rechecked all the facts and features and are ready to display all the benefits and downsides of PlayaBet in the table below.

Advantages Drawbacks A sufficient bunch of sports and events

Cash out option

Suitable for mobile devices and adaptive for any screen

Jackpot

SMS operations

Convenient withdrawal options

Fats deposits Lack of live streaming

No apps for Android and iOS

The bookie only operates in the country with no international coverage

Lack of casino games

Conclusion

PlayaBet is a wonderful online betting site for Kenyan players. It is a local company that has already managed to gain popularity in the country. Basically, you can find any sports and event on its platform to wager. It does not limit any choices. It may seem that it provides a few limited payment options. However, Kenyans know and actively use M-Pesa, so there is nothing new here.

If you seek a reliable website to bet on sports, then PlayaBet is quite a good choice. We can evaluate it as 8 stars out of 10. Nobody is ideal, but this bookmaker strives to supply the best services in the country.