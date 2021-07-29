Platinum production at Unki Mine rose by 23% in the half-year period to June 2021.

Meanwhile, earnings rose from US$38 million registered during same period last year to US$215 million in the first half of 2021.

In that light, Unki Mine is on a US$47 million expansion drive that will see it increasing platinum output by 25% to 250,000oz in 2022.

Unki mine is a strategic investment for Anglo American Platinum, who remains a long-term investor in Zimbabwe.

The mine is an underground mine located in the central part of Zimbabwe in Gweru, Midlands Province. Unki represents one of the largest Platinum reserves in Zimbabwe having estimated reserves of 34 million oz of platinum. The mine produces around 64,000 oz of platinum/ year.

Zwnews