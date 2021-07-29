Former Zimbabwe First Lady, Janet Banana, the widow of the late former president, Canaan Banana has died.

She was 83.

In a social media post, Norton MP, Temba Mliswa, paid tribute to the Bananas and blasted the government for allegedly neglecting her, claiming she died a poor person:

Wrote Mliswa:

In news just received I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the first former First Lady, Mai Janet Banana.

I’m angered by the fact she died a pauper, once again another example of Govt not looking after our National Heroes’ wives.

After the immense contribution, her late husband made to the country, regardless of anything, she died a destitute in Luveve.

I thought the Second Republic would address issues neglected by the First Republic and it’s about time we’re able to move motions in Parly to this effect.

Govt must account for the welfare of all National Heroes surviving spouses and families.

Last year in November, she lost her son, Micheal and now her. My condolences to the entire Banana family. MHDSRIEP.