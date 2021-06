Yesterday, ZANU-PF said it had ordered the halting of house demolitions.

This came after more than 1000 houses were demolished by the Goromonzi Rural District Council with help from the central government.

Meanwhile, the Harare City Council has demolished illegal structures at Glen View Area 8 Complex.

They were accompanied by state police.

Apparently, cabinet is meeting today to deliberate on the demolition of houses in Melfort.

-Zwnews/ Photos- ZBC