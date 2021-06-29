On 26 June 2021, a Tengwe man (39) was fatally assaulted after he was caught with the suspect’s wife at Elephant Rest Business Centre booking rooms.

Police have since arrested the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has expressed concern over the continued loss of lives through murder.

The police say it even worrying to note that some of the cases emanate from petty disputes which can easily be resolved by involving third parties.

On 27 June 2021, a Bulawayo man (23) was struck twice, on the forehead and chest, with a pick by a suspect (29) over an undisclosed issue.

The victim died on the spot and Police have since arrested the suspect.

