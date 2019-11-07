PICTURES: Zim new currency…Banknotes look like bond note?

The RBZ has released information regarding the new $2 and $5 notes which were announced by RBZ governor John Mangudya last week. When the governor made the initial announcement, there was a bit of confusion after Mangudya said that the government was introducing

Surprisingly, the new notes have almost exactly the same colour and design as the old $2 and $5 bond notes which are currently in circulation, one key difference between the new notes and the old notes is that the new currency is not labelled “BOND NOTE.”